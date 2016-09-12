Cats In Space cover Slade classic on vinyl release

Cats In Space will release their version of the classic Slade song How Does It Feel? on September 20 to coincide with their first UK tour.

In keeping with the band’s 70s quest, the single will be available exclusively in red 7ins vinyl, and white 7ins vinyl, both with picture sleeves.

The B-side is Scandalous, which the band co-wrote with 10cc’s Mick Wilson.

The Cats will be promoting their release on tour which includes playing at Manchester’s Academy 3 on Friday, September 23.