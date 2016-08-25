A busy August at The Doghouse in Nottingham is rounded off on Saturday, August 27, by a visit from Lizzie and the Banshees.

As you may have guessed from the name, this is a tribute to the mighty musical back catalogue of Siouxsie and the Banshees.

There will also be other bands on the bill. Check out www.thedoghousenottingham.co.uk for more details.

Meanwhile, at another Nottingham venue - the Rescue Rooms - you can see a set by Big Jesus - plus support - on Friday, August 26, followed by The Winter Passing - plus support - on Monday, August 29.

See www.rescuerooms.com

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Bands galore at city venues this weekend Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...