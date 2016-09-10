Award-winning folk duo Tams & Coope to perform in Chesterfield

John Tams, one of the UK’s leading singer-songwriters, teams up with respected vocalist and musician Barry Coope for a concert.

The pair will be performing at Chesterfield’s Library Theatre, New Beetwell Street on Friday, September 16, at 8pm.

John has had a musical career spanning four decades which has seen him perform with the Albion Band and Home Service. An actor, director and musician, he is also known for his work as song-maker in the highly acclaimed West End theatre production War Horse which has toured the world and as Rifleman Daniel Hagman in the TV series Sharpe.

Barry Coope is a member of Britain’s leading a cappella trio Coope, Boyes & Simpson who release their tenth album this month.

John and Barry were winners at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for Best Duo.

They guarantee a great night of songs, both traditional and contemporary.

Tickets are priced £12. To book contact 01629 533400.