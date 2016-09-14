60s and 70s covers with Vinyl 45

There’s more great musical entertainment at Smalley Common Club, this weekend.

Appearing at the venue on Belper Road, Stanley Common, will be popular Derbyshire band Vinyl 45.

This musical outfit has built up a fine reputation for specialising in 60s to 70s covers with strong vocal harmonies as well.

They have visited the club before and always prove popular.

The entertainment starts at 9 .30pm, admission is £2 with a free raffle included and members and visitors are very welcome.

For a great night’s music and entertainment, be at the club this Friday.

