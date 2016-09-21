Lonnie’s son is replaying hits

Songs made popular by king of skiffle Lonnie Donegan will be performed by his son.

The Lonnie Donegan Story is laden with hits and traces his life including never-before-seen family film.

Peter Donegan will host the homage to his late dad, backed by the original band which toured with Lonnie for 30 years.

Catch the show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday October 1. Tickets £22 and £20 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or www.chesterefieldtheatres.co.uk