Comedian Shazia Mirza lights up Wirksworth Festival

Award-winning comedian Shazia Mirza will share her critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show with fans in Derbyshire.

She will be among the highlights of this year’s Wirksworth Festival and performs at the town hall on Thursday, September 22.

Shazia’s presentation, entitled The Kardashians Made Me Do It, is an exploration of life, love and Jihadi brides. Her creation is inspired by three girls who left Bethnal Green to join ISIS, and an unrelated radio piece Shazia contributed to the BBC which subsequently received a record number of complaints.

Shazia looks at the dangers of politically correct liberalism versus the sinister and terrifying intrusion of ISIS into the lives of young British Asian women and the phenomenon of Jihadi brides.

The show starts at 9.30pm. Tickets £13, £10 (concessions) or £5 (under 18s). To book, contact www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk