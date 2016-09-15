Cast giving it The Full Monty

An award-winning production of comedy smash-hit The Full Monty is on tour with a host of television stars.
The cast is headed by Gary Lucy (East Enders) and includes Joe Absolom (EastEnders), Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies), Louis Emerick (Brookside), Chris Fountain (Hollyoaks) and Kai Owen (Hollyoaks).
Based on the film about redundant Sheffield steelworkers who turn to stripping, the show hits Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 26 to October 1.
