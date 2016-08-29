Bake Off star makes life fun

Comedian Sue Perkins will share her sparkling wit, great stories and choice snippets from her best-selling memoir.

The host of Great British Bake Off will also offer a user’s guide to Mary Berry at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on September 6 and at Buxton Opera House on September 14.

Sue is looking forward to interacting with a live audience. She said: “It enriches me. What I have done lately has been TV based so I haven’t had the same feedback as I get live, and that’s what I love. The audience is a abig pool of fun you can swim around in.

“I don’t encourage hecklers, but sometimes a heckler is the funniest person in the room - why not embrace that?”

Births, deaths and lemon drizzle cake are among the subjects touched on in the show. Sue said: “I’ll talk a lot about the catastrophising that went on in my family. There was always a sense of something awful that imminent doom was around the conrer. It came from my mum - she’s a worrier, everything was a potential trip to A & E.”

Her tour LIVE! in Spectacles takes its title from her memoir. She said: “Writing a memoir begins a processs that doesn’t necessarily end with publication. You begin to think about family life and stories and relationships, and those are ongoing. My memoir is a story of family and childhood.”

Sue will be giving each ticket holder a copy of her book, Spectacles. She said: “It gives me the opportunity to meet the audience one by one afterwards during the signings.”

Commenting on why she reckons Bake Off is so popular, Sue said: “I think the chemistry between the four of us - Mary, Paul, Mel and I - works so well. But the real reason why the show is so successful is the twelve people who come to bake every year. ”

Sue reckons a sense of humour is vital. “Life is boring without the punctuation of punchlines. If you laugh at a joke, it’s because someone has put something you already know in a way you had never thought of it before.”

Tickets for the Sheffield show cost £25, contact 0114 249 6000 or www. sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for Buxton cost £27.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www. buxtonperahouse.org.uk