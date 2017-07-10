Youngsters in their own version of the Olympic Games

Youngsters from schools in Underwood and Selston took part in the county’s equivalent of the Olympic Games last Friday.

They were among more than 1,500 pupils from primary and secondary schools who descended on Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton campus for the summer edition of the Nottinghamshire School Games.

Eighteen sports, ranging from handball and hockey to boccia and lacrosse, were tackled, with a district champion crowned in each competition and also medals for the top three.

There was even an opening ceremony, featuring Paralympian David Phillipson, a wheelchair-tennis player from Bingham, and the East Midlands Caribbean Carnival Network.

The director of sport at Sport Nottinghamshire, Ilana Freestone, said: “This event was a fantastic display of sport in our county.

“The Schools Games are always a perfect way of showing how passionate Nottinghamshire is about sport at every level.

“The whole day was designed to be fun with an emphasis on supporting the core Games values of honesty, determination, self-belief, passion, respect and teamwork.”

There were also special prizes for the participants and schools who best showed the values of the Games.