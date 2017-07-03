Unstoppable Langley Mill see off Ockbrook

Derbyshire Division Two table toppers Langley Mill United secured a huge runs win over Ockbrook & Borrowash.

Captain Jack Scott won the toss for the in-form Millers and had no hesitation in batting first.

George Brandrick (8) went early but the arrival of Jamie Salmons (67) at the crease with Joshua Lacey (83) saw them put on a 143-run second-wicket stand.

A quick fire 24 off 13 deliveries from Matthew Heafield continued the Millers’ momentum in a knock which included three sixes.

Daniel Hanson made 16 before Lance Humphrey and Scott took the game awy from Ockbrook with a blistering sixth-wicket partnership.

Humphrey made 48 from 24 deliveries and Scott hit 38 from 18 as they took the score from 239-5 to 304-5 at the close of 46 overs.

The reply got off to a steady start; Robert Walker (11) and Ben Davies (23) taking the score to 26 before the loss of the first wicket with Walker departing.

Joshua Torr top scored with 32, Oliver Sharratt faced 91 deliveries and scored 16 runs and Paul Burrow made 18 later on in the innings. All out for 133 in the 43rd over.

Simon Lacey took 4-15 from 10.1 overs, including six maidens, Lance Humphrey finished with 3-33 from 12 overs.