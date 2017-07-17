Two centuries as Morton and Shipley serve up run-packed thriller

Superb centuries by Angelo Yiatses and Blair Matthews lit up a richly entertaining clash containing 533 runs between Morton Colliery and Shipley Hall in Division Two of the Derbyshire County League.

Morton pulled off a wonderful victory by five wickets after successfully chasing down Shipley’s demanding total of 266-9, thanks chiefly to exactly 100no from hero Blair Mathews.

Morton Collierys Tom Coxhead takes a catch off his own bowling.

This followed a knock of 107 from overseas youngster Yiatses as Shipley recovered well from the cheap loss of two early wickets. The 18-year-old South African didn’t go in until number six as his side wobbled again on 85-4 after wickets from Mitch Adlington (2-35) had seen off Ryan North (42, three sixes and three fours) and James Parkin (22). But he proceeded to fire one six and 18 fours in an assault that took the innings by the scruff of the neck.

Yiatses received good support from Zale Wood in a seventh-wicket stand of 78, and although Paul Holmes kept chipping away for Morton, taking 4-61 from 13 overs, they must have felt at tea that they faced a formidable task, needing runs at the rate of almost six an over.

Their reply got off to a storming start, though, as opener Harry Wilmott whacked a quickfire 42 that included one six and seven fours. Wilmott put on 61 for the first wicket with Ashley Caunt (22, one six and three fours), whose exit on 72 duly brought Mathews to the crease.

It wasn’t long before he lost his first partner, Jack Stone, for 26 (four fours), but Dave Greaves (37, two sixes and four fours) hung around for longer and the pair embarked on a partnership worth 71 for the fourth wicket that invigorated the run chase.

Morton Collierys Mitch Adlington bowls Shipley Halls James Parkin.

As he stepped up the tempo, Mathews hammered three sixes and nine fours, completing his ton at the end of another terrific stand, this time of 84 with Jordon Crowder (29no, three sixes) that got Morton home with 13 balls to spare.