Sloppy Langley Mill are beaten by Duffield

Sloppyness cost Langley Mill II in their home game to Duffield as they slumped to a first defeat of the season.

Having been asked to bat first the Millers made a solid start reaching 53 for 0 off 11, with Lewis Pinder being the main aggressor.

This slipped to 81 for 3 as Pinder was caught by Jack Finnegan for 43 off Phil Jordan’s bowling and then both the Wings perished in quick succession.

Firstly Neil Wing, caught by Lewis Reed off Phil Jordan for 16, and then Kiegen Wing, caught by Paul Bakel off Richard Jordan.

Skipper Nicky Wright and Dan Pheasant steadied the ship to take the Millers to 155 for 3 off 37 overs and looked set for a push for the last nine overs.

But the Duffield bowlers had other ideas and Lewis Reed picked up 4 for 23 as the Millers lost six wickets for 12 runs to finish 184 all out in 44.3 overs and giving Duffield an extra over. Niall Watson picked up 3 for 42. Nicky Wright scored 60 and Dan Pheasant 35.

The Millers started well in reply removing both opening batsmen as Jamie Grainger had Steve Muskett caught by Lewis Pinder for 7 and then ran Jack Finnegan out for 3.

It got worse as 17 for 2 became 34 for 4 as Alex Bacon removed both Ben Johnson and Russell King for 0.

Phil Jordan came to Duffield’s rescue with 62 not out as Duffield’s lower order chased down the Millers total in the crucial 47th over.

Lewis Reed (25) and Niall Watson (26*) provided great assistance in securing 22 points.

The second top scorer in Duffield’s innings was the extras column, 38 extras of which 31 extras where either wides or no balls.