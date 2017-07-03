Runs victory for Denby II over Etwall

Fine bowling from Joey Severn and Jack Richardson saw Denby II to a 31-run victory over Etwall in Derbyshire Division Three.

Severn with 4-46 from 11 overs and Richardson 4-34 from 11.4 overs turned the screw on the Etwall innings from the off as they chased Denby’s 159.

Etwall’s reply never got going as the bowling unit, which included Sam Burnside (1-19), Mitchell Wagstaff (0-15) and George Wilson (1-13), restricted their flow of runs.

Wickets fell regularly but, with Etwall on 37-5, a sixth-wicket partnership between Ashley Smith and Daniel Lomas gave the innings a flicker of hope. Smith made 41 from 74 deliveries while Lomas scored just five from 61 deliveries before he fell to Wilson. Ian Hall made a valuable run-a-ball 21.

But it wasn’t enough as Richardson saw to the tail. Etwall finishing 128 all out in the 39th over.

Earlier in the day it was a fourth-wicket stand of 78 between Matthew Parry (44) and Mark Payne (40) which rescued Denby’s innings from 43-3. Mitchell Wagstaff contributed 23 while 10 and 11 Jack Rochardson and Sam Burnside made 10 and 11 respectively as they were all out for 159 int he 44th over.

Elsewhere, Denby IV beat Cutthorpe by three wickets while Denby v lost to Staveley Welfare by eight wickets.