Young swimmers end their season on a high

Swimmers from the Ripley Rascals club and Derbyshire’s elite Derventio Excel (DX) squad ended the season on a high at both the British and English national meets, held over two weeks at the Ponds Forge pool in Sheffield.

At the British meet, 19-year-old Jamie Ingram and 15-year-old Mia Barber qualified for individual events, while 15-year-old Alice Richards competed in the relay races.

Jamie came tenth in the senior 100m butterfly, which was a terrific achievement considering this is his first season in the open age category. He also represented DX in three relays alongside teammates Ryan Reader, Chris Steeples and Karl Morgan. They achieved sixth and seventh placings, with the 4X100m medley relay squad breaking the Derbyshire county record by more than five seconds, which was a fitting finale for Jamie in his last competitive swim for DX before he goes to university in the autumn.

Mia has enjoyed an excellent season, lowering her best times during the course of the year, and she finished 11th, 17th and 19th in three of the longer freestyle races. She was also part of two relay teams who finished sixth and tenth, with help from Alice in one of them.

At the English national competition, Jamie registered finishing positions of fifth, seventh and eighth, while Alice was sixth and 13th in her individual events. Another swimmer, 12-year-old Jacob Whittle, qualified for four events, finishing fifth, seventh, tenth and 13th.