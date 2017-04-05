WIN: Big fight tickets to see Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams at Leeds First Direct Arena

Yorkshire boxing heroes Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams top a stellar fight card at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 13 and we are giving you the chance to win tickets.

That's our knockout prize to celebrate their explosive homecomings.

For a chance to win one of two pairs of tickets in our free prize draw see full entry details below.

BUY TICKETS: You can guarantee your seats Tickets are £35.45 to £215.50, including booking fees. Buy now from the venue in person, call 0844 248 1585 or book online at www.firstdirectarena.com.

Multiple featherweight champion Warrington will return from a 10-month lay-off when he makes his debut under new promoter Frank Warren. The Leeds Warrior will make the third defence of his WBC International Featherweight belt. against Kiko Martinez.

The Leeds Warrior is itching to get back under the lights after a lengthy layoff and is promising to make a statement in May before targeting a summer blockbuster clash with IBF Featherweight Champion Lee Selby at Elland Road.

Martinez, a former IBF world champion and former European champion, is best known to the boxing public for two brilliant scraps against Carl Frampton.

On the same bill at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 13 will be women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE, in what will be the second fight of her new professional career.

The 34-yer-old double Olympic gold medallist, who has turned pro under Warren, is aiming to next year emulate her hero Muhammad Ali, by winning a world title.

She launches her professional debut against Argentina's Noemi Carcamo at Manchester Arena this Saturday, April 8.

Doors open at 5pm for the Leeds First Direct Arena action on May 13. Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult, aged 18-plus.

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS

For a chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to see the big night of boxing at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 13 simply enter our free draw competition by post, email, Twitter or Facebook.

Post your full name and contact details, including a day time phone number, to #JPcompJW1, Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Post, No 1 Leeds, 28 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE

Email your name and details to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk with #JPcompJW1 in the subject field.

On Twitter follow @LeedsNews and retweet any of our #JPcompJW1 tweets.

Or on Facebook like any of our #JPcompJW1 win tickets posts and and why not leave a comment wishing Josh and Nicola the best of luck at www.facebook.com/YEP.newspaper

Deadline is Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 12 noon.

Terms and conditions: Winners will be notified after they are chosen at random from all entries, after deadline. UK entrants only. Transport not included. This promotion is no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. For full details see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition