Two 12-dart legs as REDSL standard high

Week 12 of the Ripley Elite Darts Singles League featured 19 maximums, two 12-dart legs and six 80-plus averages.

In Division One, Reece Spurr remains the only unbeaten player after another 5-0 win kept him six points clear at the top from his partner, Jo Oldershaw, who defeated the previously unbeaten fourth-placed Scott McCabe 5-0.

Despite having the division’s highest average, Oldershaw lost his second game, 3-2, to the impressive James Parkin.

Tony Jacklin had a good night, winning 4-1 and 5-0 with a 103 finish to put himself in contention.

Rich Bloomfield continued to impress as his 4-1 and 5-0 wins took him third.

Premier Division leader Pete Burgoyne won 3-2 and had a 104 finish.

Second-placed Darron Brown had the night’s best average of above 90 and a 127 finish in a great 12-dart leg in his 4-1 success.

Ian Allcock had two 3-2 victories and Paul Baker won 3-2 and 4-1.

He started a leg with two 180s but had to settle for a terrific 12-dart leg in his 4-1 scoreline over Daz Webster.

Impressing most was PDC professional Aden Kirk, who won twice to remain hot on the heels of the leader.

He hit three maximums, a 116 finish and had two of the top five averages in his 4-1 and 5-0 wins.