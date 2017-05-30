Ryde just misses top ten as teammate conquers Donington

Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde just finished outside the top ten in the latest round of the World Supersport Championship at Donington Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In a race that had to be restarted after a crash, the 19-year-old Ryde took the chequered flag in 11th position. But at least it was a point-scoring finish and he was one of five British riders to make the first 12 in the PATA UK round.

The Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Team star now lies seventh in the overall championship standings with 41 points after six races. He is fully 64 points behind the leader, Lucas Mahias, who was the runner-up at Donington, but he is only 34 behind second-placed Kenan Sofuoglu, his Kawasaki Puccetti racing teammate, who was the winner at Donington with a sizzling performance.

The top British finisher was Luke Stapleford, who came home fourth, with his fellow Profile Racing rider, Irishman Jack Kennedy, in fifth.

The crash at turn 12 resulted in the initial race being red-flagged as marshals cleaned the track. But once it got under way again, there was no stopping the flying Turk Sofuoglu, who has hit top form after missing the opening two rounds because of a training injury. He dominated the shortened 13-lap contest, crossing the line 2.45 seconds in front of Mahias, who was recording his third consecutive second-place finish. Third spot was taken by Jules Cluzel.

Ryde will now be hoping for a big improvement when the world championship rolls on to Italy over the weekend of June 16 to 18 for the Pirelli Riviera Di Rimini round.