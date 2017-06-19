Ryde finishes in points at Misano

Kyle Ryde finished in the points at the latest round of the FIM Supersport World Championship at Misano.

The Jacksdale rider was 14th in the San Marino race, adding two points to his tally to remain inside the championship top 10 as the summer break begins.

Ryde, 19, was pleased with his consistent lap times after qualifying 19th.

He said: “I have not done a long run all weekend and a couple of riders fell off so I got a some points.

“That is a positive but I am even happier with the consistency I showed during this race.

“It was a solid one second per lap off the race winner but I was doing consistent mid 1’40s after my qualifying time had been a mid 1’40.”

Had it not been for an all-too-close encounter with a rival, Ryde might have enjoyed an even better finish.

The Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ace revealed: “I had a bit of bad luck on lap six when a rider in front missed a gear and I ran into the back of him, bashing my knee on his exhaust pipe.

“I lost a few seconds there and it took me a few laps to get back into it.

“I think I could have been up to, maybe, eighth without that happening.

“But we were definitely better in the race than on Friday and Saturday.”

Ryde sits eighth in the standings, level on 43 points with Roberto Rolfo and eight behind sixth-placed Federico Caricasulo.

Ryde’s team-mate Kenan Sofuoglu took his fourth victory of the season at Misano, the 42nd of his career.

Sofuoglu is second in the standings on 100 points, five behind Yamaha rider Lucas Mahias and 24 clear of his nearest challenger Sheridan Morais.

The eighth round of the FIM Supersport World Championship will take place after the summer break at the Lausitzring in Germany on Sunday 20th August.