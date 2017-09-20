Ryde crashes out in round 10 of World Championship

Jacksdale race ace Kyle Ryde crashed out of round 10 of the World Supersport Championship last weekend in Portugal.

Ryde was out to improve on his recent low positions in the final rounds of a hard fought championship, riding at the Portimao Circuit on the Atlantic coast of the Algarve.

Going into the weekend he was 10th in the standings, the second highest British rider in this World Championship, no mean feat for a relatively young rider.

Ryde’s practice sessions were as usual on the Friday of the race weekend and with not having the luxury of track training and set-up days prior to the meeting like the top riders, it was an arduous task to go out on the track, find his settings and then put in a quick lap in order to achieve a good result for the weekend’s races.

As always Ryde gave 100 per cent and again, on the initial sessions he managed to achieve his best position with a lap of 1min 48.362, 0.2 seconds off the top session rider, his team mate Sofuoglu and 15th on the grid.

Ryde had been struggling with the handling of the Kawasaki machine and the team decided to make adjustments to the handlebars, which in turn gave Ryde better feedback of the handling and this started to instill a bit more confidence with the front end geometry of the bike.

Whilst it was reacting a little bit better, this was to be his downfall later in the race.

Ryde had gone quicker in the warm-up session on the race day, but so had some of the other riders and he came in 17th quickest.

This wasn’t to deter Ryde’s enthusiasm for a good position in the race and with the lights going out by lap one he had gained five places and was battling with fellow Spanish-based British racer Smith and Italian competitor Gamarino for 10th place.

The trio were,in turn, catching the second group of Rea and Tuili. R

Ryde was looking good and with newly gained confidence in the front end of his machine, started his second lap with good intentions, but going into turn seven of this beautiful circuit, Ryde’s front end of his machine tucked under and ended any chances of yet another good finish to these European rounds of the season.

Ryde’s next race is the French round at Magny-Cours on 29th September.

The team are trying to raise funds in order for Ryde to complete the season.

They are holding a raffle for a car, kindly donated by Draycott Motors of Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Details can be found on Ryde’s website at www.kyleryderacing.co.uk - the draw will be on 7th October at the Jacksdale Dale Club.