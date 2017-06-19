ROYAL ASCOT: Day Five (Saturday) Preview

The fifth and final day of the royal meeting centres on the sprinters in the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes and its 6f sister race, the richly competitive Wokingham Handicap.
Mind you, the main support contest isn’t bad either. The Hardwicke for established and up-and-coming middle-distance stars, is worthy of Group One status as a full-blown trial for the King George and Arc later in the season.
