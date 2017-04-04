Explosive start to British Superbike season by Leon Haslam

Lethal Leon Haslam made the perfect start to the new season in the British Superbike Championship by racing to a double triumph at his home circuit of Donington Park.

Haslam picked up a maximum of 50 points to shoot to the top of the standings n the MCE Insurance-sponsored championship. And his JG Speedfit Kawasaki teammate Luke Mossey sits in second with 31 points.

Third spot is shared by Christian Iddon and Haslam’s arch rival, Josh Brookes, who pushed the Derbyshire-based rider all the way in the second of the weekend’s two races after going straight into the lead from pole position.

But as Haslam shadowed him, he made his move at the Esses with five laps left and was able to hold off his Australian opponent to the finish.

In the opening race of the campaign, Haslam had held off Mossey and Iddon after hitting the front on the seventh lap.

At the end of the weekend, the ‘Pocket Rocket’ said: “To win in my home round at Donington and to get a one-two for the team is superb. It couldn’t have gone any better, so thanks to all the boys for the effort.

“In the first race, I just tried to keep a good rhythm and maintain consistent lap-times before making a move in the later stages. Thankfully, it all went to plan. In the second race, I made a mistake and lost time to Josh Brookes, so I had to push a bit harder. But it worked out well in the end.

“Last year was a bit of a learning curve for me with the Kawasaki. But we can now go to each round knowing what to expect.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch over Easter weekend.