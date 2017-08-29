Double delight for Anderson on world stage

Darts demon Kyle Anderson always knew he had the ability to compete and win on the world stage - and believes he is now beginning to show that quality.

The 29-year-old followed up his maiden Professional Darts Coperation (PDC) trophy at the Players Championship 17 with his first televised PDC title at the Auckland Darts Masters.

Anderson - who plays in the REDSL Premier Division closer to home in the UK - made the breakthrough wins within a week of each other and is hungry for more success in the top arena.

“It all came together,” Anderson told the PDC website after his first title, which came following a 6-2 final win over Englishmen Kevin Painter.

“I said to myself, I have to take the chances I make for myself and today I took my chance. I’ve never doubted myself, everybody on the tour can do what I did today and it’s the one’s who don’t get nervous who come through in the end.”

Anderson is ranked 29 in the world. The Australian moved to the UK to become a full time professional in 2014 and added: “This is not a one off, I have to win again, there has to be more!”

He backed that up with victory in Auckland where he overcame his fellow countryman Corey Cadby 11-10 in the final live in front of the television cameras.

Cadby, 22, showed his undoubted potential by defeating Phil Taylor on his way to the final before Anderson proved too strong in a final leg decider.

Anderson said: “I’m so pleased to win this, I’ve always known I’ve had the ability and I’m starting to show everyone now.

“The 160 in the seventh leg was the crucial moment, it made me believe I could win it after Corey had started so well.”

Anderson has since made the last 16 in both the Melbourne and Perth masters events in the last week.