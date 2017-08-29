Atlas Gym quartet set to take on the world

Four Derbyshire-based weightlifters will be jetting out to Australia next month to take part in the Commonwealth Championships in the Gold Coast to potentially secure a place at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Alongside rigorous training, the athletes - all based at Atlas Gym in Alfreton - have been working to raise the £2,300 needed to compete individually, as Olympic Weightlifting no longer receives funding from UK Sport National Lottery Funding.

The group of weightlifters have varied experience and will be competing in different classes with Chris Freebury competing in 69kg class, Emily Campbell competing in 90kg+ class, Kelly-Jo Robson competing in 48kg class and Rooni Siraj competing in 62kg class.

Freebury, a British weightlifting champion and two-time commonwealth games athlete, is eager to raise the profile of weightlifting on a national stage through taking part in the championships.He said: “If selected, this will be my third commonwealth games for England in weightlifting, while the commonwealth championships will be the first international event for many of my teammates - who have yet to compete outside of the UK. We have all been working really hard and it’s fantastic that we have so many talented weightlifters locally.”