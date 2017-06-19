Millers’ Centurions help leaders march on at top

Langley Mill’s Sunday team have entered a mini-break as leaders of Section 4S of the Mansfield League.

The Millers’ Sunday team defeated second-placed Kirkby Portland thanks two a couple of hundreds at the top of the order — including a first century for Andrew Bailey since 2009.

Skipper for the day Danny Hanson, who won the toss and elected to bat, led from the front in an opening stand of 140 with Bailey before the captain retired not out on 103.

He smashed 103 in 57 balls with eight sixes and eight fours.

Bailey, meanwhile, ran the ball around to stay with the rest of the development squad for a run-a-ball 112 not out, including 20 boundaries.

Thomas Connelly came in and scored 22 runs before becoming Eloise Della Spina’s first wicket in senior cricket.

She didn’t have to wait long for her second as she caught and bowled Nathan Yeomans for a duck.

Dad, Mark Yeomans hit a quick 16 before becoming one of Kyle Kirkland’s two victims.

Bailey brought up his century in the final over as the Millers finished 298 for five.

Thee Connelly brothers, Thomas and Daniel, dominated the Kirkby reply for the Millers. Thomas ripped through the top order with three for 26 and Daniel finished the game off with four for 12 from 16 balls.

Spinner James Heafield picked up two wickets and there was a wicket for Max Bradley to go with his two catches.

The Millers are 65 points clear.