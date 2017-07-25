Millers bowled over in Samit Patel testimonial

A flurry of international stars competed in Notts stalwart Samit Patel’s testimonial against Langley Mill on Sunday.

Patel played for the Millers in the late 1990s and early 2000s and as part of his benefit year the club was chosen to play against a Nottinghamshire XI.

Australian duo Riki Wessels and Dan Christian, New Zealand international Ish Sodhi and England’s Jake Ball - as well as Patel - were named for Notts.

The rest of the side was made up of a selection of Langley Mill U15s, including Danny Parr, Nathan Yeomans, Lewis Clarence and Kiegen Wing.

Electing to bat first, Patel’s side got off to a flyer. Wessels (39) smashed 17 off the first over and the second went for 16 but a change brought the breakthrough. Christian went without troubling the scoreboard, Patel made a brisk 47 from 22 deliveries and Sodhi hit 26 while the youngsters added to post a total of 184 all out. Jamie Salmons (3-28) and Jay Holmes (3-19) stood out.

In reply, the Millers used a pack of playing cards to draw the batting order. Wickets fell and at 54-4 the worst was feared but Danny Hanson hit 50 (25 balls), Lance Humphrey 31 (17 balls), Matt Heafield 34* (19) as the Millers finished one run short. Patel took five catches including the last wicket off his own bowling to cap a wonderful day for the club and the man himself.

The day raised more than £2,500 for Patel’s charity.