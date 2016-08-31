Weston hails happy travellers Selston

Selston boss Craig Weston says he’s been pleased with how his side has started the new Central Midlands League South campaign - particularly as they’re yet to play a home game yet.

The Parishioners, who won the title by a ten-point margin last season, have had to play their first five games away from home due to Selston Cricket Club taking priority when it comes to Saturday matches at the Parish Hall ground.

But Weston’s side have won four and drawn one of their opening encounters and will host their first home game of the campaign this weekend with the visit of Linby.

Weston said: “You’ve got to be happy with 13 points from a possible 15 and to have got them all on our travels is obviously a bonus.

“It’ll be good to get back to our home pitch because we always fancy ourselves there given the surface is so good and we’re back in front of our home fans.”

Selston hit the top of the league again over the Bank Holiday weekend with a 7-1 win at Teversal Reserves which was then followed by a 1-1 draw at Pinxton.

Weston added: “I wasn’t as happy with Monday’s result because we wasted a lot of goalscoring opportunities that should have won us the game.

“We showed on Saturday what we can do if we’ve got our shooting boots on but despite getting in behind Pinxton lots on Monday we couldn’t finish them off.”

Weston had identified before the season began that his side were likely to find things tougher this time around with other teams raising their game as they try to topple the champions, and he feels he has been proved right.

He added: “It’s inevitable really and we’ve found that teams are defending a lot deeper and trying to make it much harder for us.

“We noticed on Monday that when Pinxton scored they then seemed happy to sit back and let us try and break them down.

“It’s a difficult division again this year and sides like Hucknall and Mickleover RBL have also started very well, but everyone is bound to drop points eventually and it’s up to us to make sure we capitalise, as we did to such great effect last season.”