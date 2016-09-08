Selston hit six to see off Linby in first home game

Selston produced a devastating opening 25 minutes to help see off Linby on Saturday and maintain their place at the top of the Central Midlands League South.

It was Selston’s first home game of the season and they scored four times in the opening third of the game to put it beyond the visitors, eventually winning 6-0.

Carl Moore saw an early effort disallowed for offside but the hard work of Elliott Jones and Moore paid off soon after when the Linby back line were harried and keeper Glenn Guyat’s clearance fell to Sean Gregory who volleyed back over the keeper and into the net from fully 40 yards for a 1-0 lead.

Selston continued to press and when on the ten minute mark, skipper Ben Moore was fouled 20 yards from goal, namesake Carl Moore despatched the ball low to the keeper’s right to make it 2-0.

The next chance fell to Kane Hempshall after a delightful ball inside the full back from Gregory. Hempshall did his bit and slid the ball under the advancing keeper to make it 3-0 after just 18 minutes.

Hempshall then headed against the post and also saw a shot clear the crossbar, but the fourth goal came on 25 minutes as Jones fired home after a great ball from Gregory.

The half-time score was 4-0 despite Hempshall and Gregory going close to a fifth.

The score wasn’t increased until the 68th minute when Carl Moore’s shot was parried by Guyatt but Jones was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Guyatt saved well from Moore and then Shaun Farnsworth was also denied, while Perry Marriott’s header from a corner was cleared off the line.

The final action came on 88 minutes when Joe Riley made an excellent intervention and Widdowson skipped through the Linby defence to slide the ball home for 6-0

The champions remain unbeaten host Eastwood CFC on Saturday.