Rain dampens return to Stations Road for Millers

After two weeks away, Langley Mill were back in action at Station Road against Ambergate in Derbyshire Division Two.

But there was little change in the outcome as yet again the weather had the final say.

The Millers - still with an outside chance of promotion if they win all of their remaining games - won the toss and went for maximum points .

As with previous weeks, the Millers’ batting line-up lost wickets at regular intervals whilst trying to post a competitive score.

Lewis Pinder (23) was the early aggressor setting the millers off at five an over. But after 15 overs they had slipped to 67-4 and some rebuilding work needed to be done.

Danny Hanson stepped up again and bludgeoned 62 (6x4, 5x6) to give the Millers a reasonable total to defend.

Along with Fritz De Beer (27) they helped the Millers to 191 all out from 43.3 overs. For Ambergate, Stuey Edgar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-46.

In reply, Ambergates inning was a washout as the players went on and off three times. The Millers did manage to get a breakthrough and extra point as Ambergate finished on 55-2 from 10.3 overs before the game was finally abandoned.

Next week sees the Millers travel to Morton who they beat earlier on in the season, with third still the best they can hope for they will be pushing hard (1pm start).

The Millers second team travelled to Queen’s Park hoping to keep that gap below them to a sizeable amount having played a game more.

Skipper Andrew Ball asked Chesterfield to bat first and they amassed 221-4 from their 46 overs. This could have been a lot better if the Millers could hold onto their catches as six where spilled.

Sam Fawcett (80) and Luke Westwell (51) were the main contributors the score. For the Millers, Scott Parkin picked up two wickets and there was a run out from the last ball to gain an extra point.

In reply, the Millers reached 29-1 from four overs with Neil Wing the only wicket to fall. With the rain coming down the inevitable abandonment came as the Millers looked promising.

As the games tick away the Millers are still in a real dog fight and next week they play Alfreton in a basement clash which will go along way to deciding the fate of both teams.

The Millers must sharpen up their fielding if they are to stay at this level (1pm start).