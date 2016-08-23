New deals for exciting Derbyshire CCC academy prospects

Pace bowler Will Davis and all-rounder Rob Hemmings have signed new two-year contracts with Derbyshire, committing them both to the club until the end of the 2018 season.

The academy graduates have both made their Specsavers County Championship debuts for the county this summer. Davis has made three four-day appearances, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 30, including figures of 7-146, the best by a Derbyshire bowler this year. He is the second youngest player ever to claim seven in an innings for the county.

Hemmings has featured in one first-class fixture this year, making his debut versus Worcestershire in June. The 20-year-old has also impressed for the second XI, earning him his first professional deal.

Head coach John Sadler said: “Will and Rob are promising young players who have both impressed after making their debuts this summer. They will now both benefit greatly from another winter working full time with the first team as they continue their developments.

“We have a good group of talented young players who continue to learn and improve. We hope Will and Rob will be part of a crop of youngsters who will stand up and help contribute regularly to winning games for Derbyshire for years to come.”