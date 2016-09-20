Lions hierarchy satisfied with draw at nine-man Lye Town

Heanor Town’s coaching team felt a 1-1 draw at Lye Town on Saturday was a fair result as they stretched their unbeaten run to four matches.

Recent signing Scott Staniland’s penalty in the second-half secured a point against a side who had only lost once all season prior to the weekend and who had two players sent off in the latter stages of the game.

And manager Glen Clarence felt that all in all it was a fair result.

He said: “The game was exactly what we expected it would be - we got a proper battle as we always do here.

“We were missing Kieran Debrouwer up front which meant we struggled at times in the final third, but we came here with a game plan to try and win the game.

“It was a sucker-punch to concede right on half-time because we’d been solid up to that point, although I’m not sure where the ref got four minutes from because in the second-half there were two red cards and a few substitutions and yet we only got about two minutes added on.

“We never set out just to draw a game but a draw here is always a decent result.”

Assistant boss Steve Huntington agreed with Clarence that a draw was fair.

He said: “I felt in the first 15 minutes and the last 20 we dominated the game and with the chances we had we probably could have got more than a point.

“Lye are a big, strong and physical side who go to the death and Joe McCormack’s made two or three really good saves for us too.

“I’m sure they might have a different viewpoint but all in all a draw was a fair result.”

Heanor were due to be in action last night (Wednesday_ when they hosted Stafford Town in a Polymac Packaging League Cup tie at the Town Ground.

That match will then be followed by more cup action as near neighbours Kimberley Miners Welfare, joint managed by former Lions goalkeeper Ian Deakin, then come to Heanor for an FA Vase tie on Saturday.

Heanor are not scheduled to play a league fixture until Saturday, October 8 when third from bottom Shawbury United come to town, with a Derbyshire Senior Cup tie against Whaley Bridge scheduled for October 1.