Kumar hits a ton but rain is the winner at Denby

Chesterfield were thwarted by the weather on Saturday after they had rattled up a massive 282-7 at Denby.

With both sides desperate for points they were hoping for good weather but it was not to be as play was abandoned after 15.5 overs of the home side’s reply.

A terrific century by overseas player, Tish Kumar, a half century from Ben Slater and an innings of 26 off 8 balls from Will Davis were the highlights of a proficient batting display by the Chesterfield side.

Denby won the toss and decided to field on a day when rain was expected.

Openers Ben Slater and Mykylo Bird played thoughtfully giving Chesterfield a firm base that was essential in the circumstances.

After ten overs they were 40-0 with a fascinating ‘head to head’ going on between Slater and his fellow Derbyshire team mate Greg Cork.

On this occasion it was Slater who came out on top with some sumptuous off drives showcasing his undoubted talent.

Bird was the first to go, for 24 with the score on 70-1 which soon became 70 -2. The two Denby spinners, Simon Mann and Joe Greenhaigh were really bowling well during this period.

Slater was eventually out for a fine 54, providing the rock on which the away side had the opportunity of building a good score.

Kumar and Ross Whiteley took that opportunity with a quick fire partnership of 78. Whiteley was out for 39 off 40 balls with the score on 187-4. Kumar’s half century had been scored off 46 balls.

Some explosive batting followed with Chesterfield scoring 89 off the final ten overs. Kumar continued his inspired innings eventually falling just before the end for 103 off 84 balls.

This is a player of genuine class who has proved to be a good signing for Chesterfield. The popular 22-year-old Canadian has recently returned from playing for the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League where his team-mates included Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, David Miller, Darren Sammy and Morne Morkel.

Davis, the Derbyshire bowler enjoyed himself against his old club, scoring a remarkable 26 off 8 balls including four consecutive sixes.

Chesterfield completed their 50 overs at 282 -7. The Denby bowlers stuck to their task despite this onslaught, with Peter Burgoyne picking up three late, expensive wickets.

During tea the expected rain descended but thanks to quick action from the Denby groundsmen play resumed after a delay but could only continue for a further 15 overs when the rain came again with Denby on 80-3 and Cork unbeaten on 22.

Chesterfield gained 12 points and Denby nine.