Heanor Town claim first league win of the season

Heanor Town picked up their first win of the Midlands Football League Premier season on Wednesday night in a 2-1 win over Sporting Khalsa.

Goals from Kieran Debrouwer and Nathan Benger put the Lions into a two-goal lead at the break which they were able to defend and record their first three points of the campaign.

Manager Glen Clarence said: “I didn’t think it was a great game and I don’t think we definitely deserved to win it. I think we won the game tonight simply down to the things we’ve been working on in pre-season.

“There’s not five or six marque signings, we’ve not got a massive budget, we’ve promoted a few kids - we know what we’ve had to work on. We wouldn’t have won that game in our first, second or third season.

“We’ve won that game. We thought we needed another goal to protect it. The lads have protected a two-goal lead for 48 minutes. The second half for the fans were boring, boring in patches for us, but we didn’t need a goal.

He added: “We needed to manage the game. I thought we did it for a bit longer than we would have liked but it’s about getting three points and that’s what we did.”