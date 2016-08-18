FOOTBALL RUMOURS: United miss out on Varane, Chelsea chase record signing, new Hull deal for Clucas, Hart loan move?

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 18th August 2016 . . .

Manchester United are set to step up their bid for Southampton defender Jose Fonte after Raphael Varane declared his intention to fight for his place at Real Madrid. United were made aware earlier in the summer that Varane was considering his future at the Bernabeu after falling behind Sergio Ramos and Pepe last season. There was a hope Varane’s relationship with Jose Mourinho, who managed the Frenchman at the Bernabeu between 2011 and 2013, could convince the 23-year-old to swap the Bernabeu for regular football at Old Trafford. But after clear-the-air talks with coach Zinedine Zidane, Varane has revealed he is now set to stay in the Spanish capital. (Manchester Evening News).

Former Mansfield Town star Sam Clucas has pledged his future to Hull by signing a new three-year contract with the club. The 25-year-old midfielder joined Hull from Chesterfield last summer and helped the Tigers win promotion back to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in May.

Chelsea have made a sensational £60 million bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – a move that will smash their club-record signing. Boss Antonio Conte is determined to land the centre back and has already seen a £48m bid rejected for the 25-year-old. (The Sun).

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions. The Algeria international, 25, had been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. (BBC Sport).

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is considering a move away from the club after being dropped for the first two games under Pep Guardiola. Everton and Spanish side Sevilla are interested in taking the England star. With just two weeks left of the transfer window, Hart, 29, is only interested in a loan move in order to examine his options. (BBC Sport).

West Brom will refuse to sell Jonny Evans to Arsenal. The Gunners have been told that even a bid of £16 million for the former Manchester United defender, 28, will not be enough. (the Sun).

