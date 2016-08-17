FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Rooney must prove himself for new deal, Hart to leave City? Burnley sign former United target, Lescott for Rangers?

Todays transfer stories and rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 17th August 2016

Wayne Rooney will not be offered a contract extension by Manchester United for at least another 18 months, SunSport understands. The England captain’s current contract runs until the summer of 2019 and he is aiming to end his playing career at Old Trafford. But United chiefs are reluctant on offering him new terms along with a pay-rise and he must prove he is worth an increase on his £300,000-a-week wages. (The Sun).

England keeper Joe Hart looks set to leave Manchester City this summer, according to Sky sources. Hart was overlooked by boss Pep Guardiola for the 2-1 Premier League win at Sunderland last Saturday, prompting a fresh wave of speculation that his City future hangs in the balance. (Sky Sports).

Liverpool have rejected an offer worth £30 million from Crystal Palace for striker Christian Benteke. The bid of £23m up front plus £7m in add-ons follows a previous offer of £25m, which was turned down. (BBC Sport).

Riyad Mahrez has admitted he could leave Leicester if “two or three” of the world’s leading clubs come calling. The 25-year-old winger was voted the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year after playing a major role in Leicester’s memorable Premier League title-winning campaign. He has since been reportedly linked with a move to Arsenal, but contrary to reports in France, Sky sources understand the Gunners have not made a £30m offer for him. (Sky Sports).

Aston Villa’s Joleon Lescott is in talks with Rangers over a possible move to the Scottish Premiership. Rangers boss Mark Warburton travelled south to meet the 34-year-old former Everton and Manchester City defender, who signed a two-year deal with Villa last year after leaving West Brom. (BBC Sport)

Former Manchester United target Steven Defour has completed his £7million switch to Burnley. The Belgium midfielder, capped 46 times, has signed a three-year contract on leaving Anderlecht. He was once courted by Sir Alex Ferguson, with the former United manager even writing Defour a letter of sympathy following a broken metatarsal in 2009. And he is relishing his chance to finally play in the English top flight. (Daily Mail).

