Electric Eleanor races to county triumph for Ripley Running Club

Electric Eleanor Robinson stole the limelight when six members of Ripley Running Club tackled the Wilne 10k, which also doubled up as the Derbyshire Championships.

For she was the first lady home in the over-55s’ category for the county championships and also clocked an age-related personal-best (PB) time of 49.16 minutes.

The flat, fast two-lap course was ideal to push for a PB, and another Ripley runner to manage it was Richard West, who posted a time of 4.54. First home was Pete Shuttleworth in 37.35, followed by Martin Penny in 39.40, Greg Bayliss in 44.41 and Amy Bradley in 48.17.

The previous weekend, Luke Beresford won the Double Or Quit ten-mile race at Shipley Park, thanks to a time of 58.36. He was one of only two runners to dip under an hour.

Richard West was 19th in one hour, 12 minutes, closely followed by Matt Baker and Richard Kimber in 1.17, Wayne Yearwood in 1.20, Dennis Holmes in 1.26 and Eleanor Robinson, who again won her age category in 1.31.

Beresford also made his mark in the Grasmere Guides race in the Lake District, finishing 25th after conquering a very hilly course in 20 minutes.

On the fell racing front, Geoff Cooper, Rebecca Lineker, Alison Butlin and Matt Baker all completed the Eyam Barrel race, with the evergreen Cooper leading them home in 79th with a time of 58 minutes. Lineker was 81st, Baker 98th and Butlin 140th.

Lineker (74th of 154 in 38.55 minutes) and Butlin (130th in 46.17) also tackled the Great Longstone fell race, while Cooper finished 39th of 83 and fifth in the male veteran over-45 category in the Shelf Moor fell race.