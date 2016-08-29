CML Saturday round-up - Selston score seven while Sherwood are beaten

In the Black Dragon Badges South Division, Selston won 7-1 at Teversal Reserves, Steven Radzynkski (2), Elliot Jones (2), Jamie Renshaw, Tom Widdowson and Shaun Farnsworth with Selston’s goals and Macauley Short replying.

Southwell City beat Mickleover RBL 3-1, Reece Campbell, Malaky Eshelby and an own goal responding to Sacha Markelic’s opener.

Linby Colliery also came from behind as they saw off visitors Sherwood Colliery 2-1, Jamie York for Colliery but Will Horton and Matt Murphy winning it for Linby. Blidworth Welfare opened their account for the season as they drew 2-2 with Eastwood Community. Rory Smith twice put Eastwood in front, but Brendan Williams and Sam Graney rescued a point for Blidworth.

Derbyshire clubs occupy the top two places in the Black Dragon Badges North division, both FC Bolsover and Clay Cross Town enjoying comfortable wins in Saturday’s matches.

FC Bolsover beat Bilsthorpe 6-1 at Shirebrook Academy, Daniel Russell and Josh Scully scoring twice along with Lewis Warwick and Josh Parfitt, Kyle Clarkson for Shirebrook.

Clay Cross went one better with a 7-1 defeat of Tideswell United, Ryan Booker (3), Mark Needham, Ant Lynam (2) and Ryan Watters with Clay Cross’s goals, Cavan Campbell replying.

At the other end of the table, Dinnington Town, who conceded 11 in their last game, scored 11 of their own against Welbeck Lions, who have now conceded double figures in all four of their games so far.

Matt Bradley took Dinnington’s scoring honours with five, Nicky Holland not far behind with a hat-trick. The home side’s other scorers were Aaron Fox, Adam Rotherforth and Ryan Hall, Welbeck’s Tom Wagg scoring from 30 yards with the last kick of the game.

Harworth Colliery returned from Thorne Colliery with a 4-1 win. Micky Davies scored twice and Josh Davies and Callum Hudson once each, Darren Fell getting on the scoresheet for Thorne.

AFC Bentley defeated Newark Town 2-1, Courney Peynado and Rod Pursehouse with their goals and Dom Swingler replying.

Collingham came back from two down to beat Askern 3-2. Josh Taylor struck twice in the first 23 minutes to put Askern in front, but goals from Callum Dye, Matt Milinkovic and Mario Grundy gave the visitors their first points of the season.

It was the late, late show at Stonelow Road where a 91st minute goal from Retford’s Lee Gallagher took the points away from Dronfield Town Reserves.