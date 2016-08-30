Alfreton Town well beaten in fresh seven-goal thriller

For the second time over the Bank Holiday weekend Alfreton Town were involved in a seven-goal encounter.

But, having enjoyed the heights of a dramatic 4-3 win at Darlington, the Reds slumped to the depths of a miserable 5-2 defeat at home to Tamworth just 48 hours later.

Alfreton had fallen behind to a debatable penalty after 36 minutes, but recovered after the break to establish a 2-1 lead before conceding four times in a spectacular collapse during the last 20 minutes.

Joe Clarke’s header over for the Lambs and Liam Hearn’s angled drive that was saved by James Belshaw had been the only noteworthy efforts in a drab opening 35 minutes, but referee Martin Woods spotted a hand-ball as Jed Davies fired a free-kick into the defensive wall and by pointing to the spot sparked the game into action.

Davies calmly stroked the penalty past Fabian Spiess and the same player should have doubled Tamworth’s advantage on the stroke of half-time when he headed a Joe Clarke cross against the underside of the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

Six minutes after the break Andy Monkhouse stroked home the equaliser from ten yards after Hearn had held up a useful Ryan Wilson cross from the left, then just five minutes later Dan Bradley claimed his sixth goal of the season when he took a return pass from Hearn to fire the Reds ahead in the contest.

Todd Jordan’s header from a Craig Westcarr free-kick was held by Belshaw, then Spiess pulled off a spectacular save to tip over a Danny Newton rasper, but Tamworth were level by the 70th minute when Spiess failed to hold an equally venomous drive from Clarke that ended with Jack Lane lashing home the loose ball from close range.

Alfreton were still well in contention at this stage, but when Evan Garnett dragged his shot wide from Niall Heaton’s 81st minute through-ball the visitors sensed they had been let off the hook, regaining the lead five minutes later through Louis Ezewele’s snap-shot from 25 yards.

Worse was to come in added time as the Reds’ defensive discipline caved in, Newton stabbing home a Louis Briscoe cross in the first extra minute, then 90 seconds later Ross Dyer was left with an easy tap-in after Newton and Briscoe had combined effortlessly.

ALFRETON: Spiess; McGowan, Jordan, Heaton (Priestley 88), Allan, Nyoni, Monkhouse, Wilson, Bradley, Westcarr (S.Smith 70), Hearn (Garnett 58).

TAMWORTH: Belshaw: Burns, Ezewele, Deeney, Tomassen, Lane, Breslin,

Clarke (L.Smith 90+5), Newton, Taylor (Dyer 82), Davies (Briscoe 88).

SUBS NOT USED: Moulton, Mills.

REFEREE: Martin Woods.

ATT: 547.