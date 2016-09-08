Alfreton academy side advance in FA Youth Cup

editorial image
1
Have your say

There was some cheer for Alfreton Town fans on Wednesday evening when their newly formed academy side represented the club in a Preliminary Round FA Youth Cup tie at the Impact Arena.

Leicestershire side Aylestone Park were the visitors and the Reds edged through 3-2 with goals from Josh Pearson, Callum Angel and Jake Wright. Billy Tebbatt and Ross Cragg scored for the visitors.

Alfreton will be away to either Stamford or Ashby lvanhoe in the 1st Qualifying Round in two weeks’ time.

Back to the top of the page