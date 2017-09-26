Leg-spinner bowls his way into record books

Promising young Waingroves cricketer Ciaran Gillespie has enjoyed a record-breaking debut season while representing Derbyshire.

Ciaran, who played for the county side’s Under-10s, is a talented, right-arm leg-spinner.

He took 19 wickets throughout the season, the most ever taken by an under-10s player.

The previous record of 18 wickets had stood since back in 2006.

Over the season Ciaran took 19 wickets and conceded 167 runs for an impressive average of 8.79.

Among his highlights over the summer was a terrific debut, where he claimed three wickets for just six runs.

In two matches against Nottinghamshire the leg-spinner had figures of four for 21 and two for one.

Ciaran plays his club cricket at Denby Cricket Club, which has a thriving junior section.

He has represented the under-11s, under-12s and under-13s during the 2017 season.