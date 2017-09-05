Langley Mill seal promotion without bowling a ball

Without bowling a ball, jubilant Langley Mill United clinched promotion to Division One of the Derbyshire County League on Saturday.

Results elsewhere meant that they had more than enough points to go up. Now the duel is on with Ilkeston Rutland to clinch the Second Division title.

Rutland currently head the table, but the Millers are only five points behind and both sides have two matches to play over the next couple of Saturdays.

Meanwhile hopes that Langley Mill 2nd could take a giant stride towards making it a promotion double for the club went awry in their big top-of-the-table trip to Codnor in Division Five North.

The Millers began the day one point in front of Codnor, but ended it 18 behind the new leaders after a four-wicket defeat. Although they have a game in hand, they have only two to play in total and Cutthorpe 2nd are breathing down their necks, just four points being in third, also with two to play.

Poor batting was to blame as they plunged to 131 all out against terrific bowling by Codnor’s Ant Parry, who took 6-44 in 14 overs. It would have been less than 100 but for late hitting from skipper Dan Pheasant (27) and Daniel Lacey (17). Codnor reached their target, despite three wickets for Scott Parkin (3-51) and two for Alex Bacon (2-28).