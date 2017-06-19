Langley Mill five runs short of upset victory

Langley Mill United 2nds were unable to halt Division Five North runaway leaders Codnor — but they came very close.

After dismissing the r local rivals for 145, Langley Mill fell just 12 runs short of a surprise win.

At the halfway point Codnor were 96 for three and when they reached 137 for six it looked like they would total 180. But then Daniel Lacey got in on the act as the Millers bowlers ran through the tail.

The last five wickets fell for just eight runs with Dan Lacey taking four for 32 and Scott Parkin four for 31 . Alex Bacon picked up the other two wickets.

In reply the Millers raced away, scoring at five an over with Lewis Pinder (39) the main aggressor.

When both openers were dismissed the Millers were on 57 for two.

Skipper Nicky Wright (16) and Daniel Pheasant (41) looked to be seeing them home as they took the score up to 108 before they were both out at 108 for four.

Four quick wickets fell, but Lacey and Parkin nudged Langley Mill to within 12 runs when Parkin was run out.

Then Ron Patel was trapped LBW to seal a great comeback win for Codnor.

The Millers beating Codnor in the Wright Cup on Sunday.