Hitman Humphrey shoots Langley Mill into cup final

A five-wicket haul by ever-reliable bowler Lance Humphrey helped jubilant Langley Mill United into the final of the Marston’s Smooth Trophy in the Derbyshire County League.

Taking on Clifton, who play a division above them, the Second Division top dogs won by 46 runs and kept alive their dreams of a league and cup double.

In the final, they play Elvaston, also of Division One, at Stainsby Hall’s ground on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28).

Hero Humphrey weighed in with 5-44 from nine overs, which included his 50th wicket of the campaign, as Clifton fell short of the Millers’ total of 226. They looked to be going well on 90-1 after a swift 47 from Jack Moran but once he had become the 350th victim of Andrew Bailey’s Langley Mill career, the home side seized the initiative.

As Humphrey got stuck in, Clifton slumped to 97-6 and 104-7 and late resistance from Louis Hurst (36) and Jack Barker (23) was not enough to save them. Both Bailey and Josh Lacey ended up with two scalps apiece.

Several Millers batsmen had been among the runs, most notably Danny Hanson (46 off 32 balls, including four sixes) and openers George Brandrick (43) and Josh Lacey (40), who put on 88.