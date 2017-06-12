Great Scott! Captain Jack leads by example for Langley Mill

Captain Jack Scott led by example as Langley Mill stormed to another impressive victory at the top of Division Two in the Derbyshire County League.

All-rounder Scott was in inspirational form as he blasted an unbeaten 73 with the bat, including six sixes, and then took three wickets as the Millers demolished Derby Congregational by 137 runs.

Josh Lacey cast a similar influence over the outcome because he also fired a half-century and bagged three wickets. Indeed Lacey laid the base for Langley Mill’s total of 221-6, playing a patient and determined innings that rescued his side from a parlous 50-5 after a wonderful opening spell by Congs bowler hasseb Iqbal, who took 5-45 from 14 overs.

Lacey batted for 134 balls and hit only two boundaries, but carried his bat for an unbeaten 77, sharing a crucial sixth-wicket stand of 50 with Aaron Tullett (24, one six and three fours). He was then content to play a secondary role in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 121 in just ten overs with Scott, whose thrilling 35-ball assault changed the complexion of the match.

After tea, Scott (3-17 in seven overs) reduced the visitors’ reply to 14-5, alongside Lance Humphrey (3-23 in 8.2 overs). Congs tried to rally in the hands of Zeeshan Faiz (26) and stubborn opener Muzahar Ali (18), but with rain imminent, Langley Mill kept their foot on the gas and three wickets in four overs from Simon Lacey got them home just in time as a brilliant catch by Jay Holmes ended Congs’ innings on 84.