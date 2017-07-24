Frustration for top of the table Millers

Langley Mill were frustrated by the weather in their Derbyshire Division Two match with Ambergate on Saturday.

With Ilkeston Rutland not playing, the Millers looked to make the most of their fixture against a side in the lower reaches of the division.

The Millers were put into bat by Ambergate and got off to a slow but steady start, reaching 35 without loss from the first 10 overs.

Skipper Jack Scott told his team to be patient and build an innings. This is just what the openers George Brandrick and Josh Lacey did.

The run rate shot up and as drinks arrived they were 113-0. The first hundred partnership this season for the openers.

Brandrick was the aggressor as the Millers looked for a large score. But they did not have it all their own way as Ambergate got a breakthrough.

Robbie Armistead caught Josh Lacey for 42 (8x4) off Shahzad Ahmed’s bowling. At the other end Brandrick was closing in on his maiden century for the Millers’ first team.

He reached 97 and then blasted a four to bring up three figures to the delight of the Millers’ crowd. After 36 overs, Millers where 189-1 and the signal from the captain was to push on and inevitably a few wickets fell along the way.

Brandrick’s innings came to a close on 109 (16x4, 2x6 from 98 balls) as he was caught by Tom Holmes. A quick 29 not out from Danny Hanson and 19 from Lance Humphrey pushed the Millers up to the 250-mark and with that skipper Jack Scott brought them in on 44 overs with a declaration. For Ambergate, both Ahmed and Mustafa took 3-69.

With tea being taken the heaven’s opened and there was no further play. Millers face Morton, who they narrowly beat in the reverse fixture, on Saturday still top of the table but Ilkeston have a game in hand.