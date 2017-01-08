Young lions roar into the new year with away win

Heanor Town boss Glen Clarence and his assistant Steve Hamilton said there could be a bright future for the club as some of their younger players develop.

One of the youngsters, Elliott Reeves, won praise from the management duo after helping the Lions to a 2-0 win at Boldmere St Michaels FC.

Heanor Town manager, Glen Clarence.

Substitute Reeves scored with his second touch to break the deadlock after half-time and Sean Roulston added the second with a powerful header from a Ben Edgson corner.

Assistant manager Steve Hamilton said: “I am pleased for Elliott. He came on and scored a good goal.

“We need players like Elliott and some of the other younger lads to be patient.

“Part of their developemnt is to put them in the side and then maybe bring them out for a game or two and sit them on the bench.

“It is the attitude of the lad that then decides where they go and Elliott’s attitude has been superb, along with two or three of the other young lads.

“We have got a good crop of young lads. Some decided to go other places because they weren’t getting enough first-team exposure, but your mind and attitude has to be that you are going to come back (from being left out) stronger.

“Elliott has persevered and I am thrilled he has come on and scored. He is one for the future.”

The victory took Heanor up to seventh in the Midlands League Premier Division — level on points with fifth place.

It also stretched their unbeaten run to four matches.

Manager Clarence said: “We could have got a goal in the first half. We didn’t play badly, but they matched us for large spells. When we scored I knew we would get another one at least.

“We have got a clean sheet after playing expansive and very good football because the whole side knew their roles, worked hard and enjoyed it.

“It was a good day. Things happened for the right reasons.”

Hamilton added: “We had opportunities in the first half and told the players at half-time to keep doing what they were doing as they were creating chances.

“People looked confident today and they were taking shots.

“Boldmere are no whipping boys, they are a decent side. We had to keep going about our job.

“Once we got our first goal we then started to express ourrselves. We started to play some football and for the last 20 minutes we dominated.”

Lowly Boldmere officially opened their new 3G pitch before the game, but Heanor were the first to threaten as Jay Cooper saw a header and a shot saved.

In the second half Cooper saw another free kick blocked before Reeves struck — and from then on there was only ever going to be one winner.

After Roulston made it 2-0, Cooper and Greg Marriott went close to further goals

On Saturday, Heanor host leaders Alvechurch — where they drew on the opening day of the season — and Clarence said: “We can only play this way if everything ticks — organisation, workrate, knowing your role and where to be, and people getting behind it.

“We have to do it against teams like Alvechurch. We should have won there on the opening day, but we didn’t. That’s why they are top.

“Let’s take what we have done for the last 90 minutes and 45 minutes the previous week — working hard and earning the right to play football.”