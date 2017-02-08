Weston urges favourites Selston to complete the job

Craig Weston is backing his Selston players to complete the job of defending their CML South title after they became firm favourites this week.

Sherwood Colliery’s surprise defeat at home to Blidworth on Tuesday night now means all of Selston’s title rivals are relying on slip ups from Weston’s men despite some having games in hand.

And Weston is determined not to give them a chance to catch up.

He said: “It’s always been important to have the points in the bag already as games in hand don’t mean anything unless you take points from them.

“Results have gone our way a bit in the last few weeks but it’s important we concentrate on our own games as they are now what will decide whether we go up or not.

“It’s the first time it’s been in our own hands and I want that to remain the case.”

Of Selston’s six remaining league games, only one is against one of their main promotion rivals with South Normanton the hosts on March 4, although they now lie 13 points behind Selston with a game in hand so would appear to be out of the race.

The others are all against sides ranked seventh or below in the table, including three of the current bottom four.

But Weston knows complacency can’t creep in.

He said: “You’ve only got to look at Tuesday’s result that saw Blidworth beat Sherwood to see that surprises can happen, so we can’t expect to just turn up and win.

“The league table is irrelevant really because all of the teams we have to play are capable of beating us. If anything, I’d swap our run-in for matches against our title rivals because you know we’d then be up for it and having to be at our best.”

Off the pitch, work continues to ensure the Parish Hall Grounds are fit for Selston to earn promotion to the East Midlands Counties League should the title be secured.

The club has a list of jobs to complete in order to have facilities fit for step six, a factor which makes the title race that bit more tasty given that promotion is up for grabs for all of the top four should they take the honours.

And Weston is keen to see the hard work being put in by many people at Selston rewarded.

He said: “So many people are doing so much hard work; everyone is pulling together and there’s a fantastic spirit throughout the club at the moment.

“It’s been important for me to highlight to the players that all of the work they and the volunteers are doing is with the aim of having a club fit for a higher level and that it is important we make it all worthwhile by winning the title.

“It will never be a waste if we don’t go up as improving facilities is important anyway, but the rewards are there if we can complete the job.

“All of our other title rivals have grounds and facilities good enough for higher levels, especially Eastwood and Hucknall whose setups are good enough for step two, let alone step six, so it’s up to us to ensure we’re the ones who progress first.”

Selston are in League Cup quarter-final action this weekend as they host Dronfield Town Reserves.