Weston’s focus now on title win as Selston reach final

Craig Weston took great pleasure from seeing his Selston side reach a final last weekend - but now insists that winning the CML South title is the priority.

The Parishioners beat Sherwood Colliery 2-1 on Saturday to earn a CMFL Challenge Cup final against Hucknall Town which will be played at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena.

In the meantime, however, Selston have three league games left to seal the title which they remain favourites to win, despite being second in the league.

Leaders Eastwood are two points ahead but only have one game to play, whilst Sherwood have six games to play and have 13 points to make up on the leaders.

Weston said: “It’s strange how it’s worked out in terms of the numbers of games the respective sides have to play but the fact is that the table still won’t lie come the end of April.

“It’s a cliche but all we can do is take the games one at a time and make sure we win them, as we’ll probably need at least two victories from the three games to be sure of being champions.

“All the matches are against sides currently in the bottom half, namely Swanwick, Pinxton and Southwell City, but all of those sides have taken points off teams at the top end this season and we know this is the kind of division where anyone can beat anyone else, so as always we can take nothing for granted.”

Selston don’t play again until April 8 with the visit to Swanwick Pentrich Road, with Weston adding: “The breaks in the schedule can be frustrating because you want to play to keep the momentum going, but it’s the same for most teams and inevitable when there are only 15 sides in the division.”

With regard to Saturday’s cup semi-final win in the match played at South Normanton, Weston felt happier with the result than the performance.

He said: “We weren’t at our best in the first-half but tweaked a few things and were much improved in the second and kept our shape better.

“We went behind but stuck at it and rode our luck at times and the cup final is our reward.”

The date of the final is set to be Sunday, April 30, however with both Selston and Hucknall playing their final league games the day before, it is possible the date could be changed.

Weston added that improvements to the Parish Hall Grounds are ongoing with a view to having the facilities ready for promotion should Selston win the league.

He said: “Things are coming along well, particularly with things like pathways, handrails and the turnstiles all being added and improved.

“It’s about ensuring the financial side of things is properly in order too, and I think things are moving forward as well with regard to the floodlights.

“We’re all working hard and it would be good to get promoted to make it all worthwhile, although if we don’t go up yet we will still have an excellent facility for the community to utilise.”