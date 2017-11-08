Weston keen to see Selston maintain a title challenge

Manager Craig Weston is confident his Selston side can maintain their position in the higher echelons of the East Midlands Counties League as the season progreses.

In their first ever season at step six of the pyramid, the Parishioners sit second in the EMCL, two points behind leaders Teversal and with a game in hand.

And Weston says he’s determined his side stay in the title hunt for as long as possible.

He said: “You want to be in and around that area right until the last ten games or so really because then it’s a case of who has the ability to have a crucial final surge.

“We’ve started very well. There have been one or two blips but we’ve maintained the methods that have done us well in the previous years when we won the CML South and even though we’ve had to allow for playing better opposition, things are continuing to work well.

“Before the season started, had someone offered us the chance to be in this position after 16 games then obviously we’d have happily taken it so we’re keen to make the most of it.

“It’s a very tight league and it’s important to keep ourselves in touch with the leading pack, but there’s still lots of time left and plenty of football to be played - it’ll be great if we can be up where we are now when the season starts hotting up around March.

Tuesday night’s 4-3 win at Radford followed what was only Selston’s third defeat this season at home to Stapenhill on Saturday.

Weston said: “It was disappointing that we had our unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday but it was a classic situation of us not taking enough of the numerous chances we created.

“It was a bit of a one-off really as it’s not like us to have such an off day, and thankfully we were able to respond really well at Radford.

“That was an action-packed game and we rode our luck at times but it was pleasing to win because we had a bit of a patched up side, not helped by a bug that’s affected two or three players including our captain Ben Moore who we missed at Radford.

“Thankfully the players we brought in, who have been patient in waiting for their chance, did very well.

“We had to play one or two out of position but you can sometimes learn a lot about a player in those situations as it’s a good test of character when they’re thrown into situations they may not be as comfortable in.

“That’s part and parcel of the game at this level when you don’t have great big squads nad one of those things you just have to deal with. Hopefully we’ll have one or two back for this weekend.

“It was certainly an eventful game, albeit a stressful one too!”

Next up for Selston is the visit of Dunkirk on Saturday, followed by a Notts Senior Cup third round tie at EMCL rivals Gedling Miners Welfare next Wednesday night.

Dunkirk sit 11th in the league but have lost their last two league games and were knocked out of the FA Vase at Eastwood CFC last month.

Weston said: “Dunkirk are a decent side so we know Saturday will be a tough test.

“The Senior Cup is something we’re keen to do well in and Gedling have most of the West Bridgford squad that did so well last year, so that will also be a difficult tie for us.”