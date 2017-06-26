Westcarr staying with Alfreton

Experienced Alfreton Town striker Craig Westcarr has signed a new one year deal with the club.

Westcarr, 32, whose clubs have included Mansfield Town, Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Portsmouth, was hugely influential last season scoring 22 goals in 43 appearances and finished the Reds’ top scorer.

Manager John McDermott said: “It was fantastic for us to have secured Craig for the upcoming season. He’s an experienced striker who can finish and score goals.”

“He scored 22 in a team that mostly struggled last season which was fantastic for him. It was a no-brainer for us and when we spoke he clearly wanted to stay.

“I explained to him the type of football we want to play and he was excited, it was perfect for all of us.

“I want experience at our core and Craig provides that for us, it’s great we have him again for this season.”

Westcarr added: “I’m delighted to have signed a one year deal.

“It’s exciting times here and I’m really looking forward to working with the gaffer.

“The squad of players we have is very strong now and I can’t wait to get going.”