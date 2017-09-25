Two-goals in 10 minutes earns point in fightback

Selston came back from two goals adrift at Stapenhill to earn a point and keep up their challenge at the top of the East Midlands Counties League.

Niall Dawkins and Harry Austin had left Selston in trouble after just 15 minutes.

But in the second-half the visitors fought back. Kane Hempshall reduced the deficit on 56 minutes and Carl Moore got the equaliser ten minutes later from 18 yards.

Selston are fourth, a point behind leaders Blaby and Whetstone Athletic, after a weekend when several clubs in the league were in FA Vase action.

Three got through to the first round proper, two because they defeated fellow EMCL clubs.

The only success against a club from outside the league was at Blaby, who knocked out Northern Counties East League Premier side Bottesford Town — and also retained their place at the top of the table.

Rikki Bates scored a hat- trick in the 4-0 success.

Dunkirk won the all-EMCL battle at Holwell Sports courtesy of Oliver Clark’s goal five minutes into the second half.

Reinstated Kimberley Miners’ Welfare made up for lost time with a 4-1 success at Radford. Shaun Green’s hat-trick paved the way after Ryan Smith put the home side into a 27th-minute lead.